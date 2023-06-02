T&T Supermarket Lougheed’s new location storefront. Credit: CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets. Credit: CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets.

Canada-based Asian supermarket chain T&T Supermarkets has expanded its presence in the country by opening its new location in Coquitlam.

The 37,000ft² store is located at 1085 Woolridge Street and features the retailer’s full assortment of Asian snacks, gifts, produce, seafood and bakery.

It also offers self-serve hot meal options like T&T’s Chinese crepes.

The Coquitlam location is the retailer’s second in the city and has generated jobs for 150 people.

T&T Supermarkets CEO Tina Lee said: “When we opened our first location in Coquitlam 23 years ago, no one could understand why – the Asian community at the time was much smaller than it is today.

“But what we found was that the fresh food and assortment of flavours we offer appealed to a much wider, more diverse crowd and the store was a total success. As the community continues to grow, we’ve felt the love for T&T grow along with it. That’s why we’re so pleased to be opening a second, even bigger location to better serve the needs of the community and complement our original Coquitlam Centre location.”

The new store opening is part of T&T’s commitment to making multicultural products more accessible.

It is strategically located to serve the growing communities of Coquitlam, Lougheed, Burquitlam, Simon Fraser University and New Westminster.

The store also offers home delivery and click-and-collect service through the company’s website and mobile app.

Coquitlam mayor Richard Stewart said: “Coquitlam is a tremendously diverse community and it’s gratifying that our residents can celebrate our community’s many cultures with delectable culinary choices from around the world.

“I know many of our residents – including my own family – are longstanding customers of T&T Coquitlam, so we’re ecstatic with the opening of this magnificent new store.”