The new store is located in Covent Garden area, with entrances on Long Acre and Floral Street. Credit: © FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.

Fast Retailing Group has announced that its fashion brands UNIQLO and Theory have opened a new 1,450m² joint store in London, UK.

The new store opened its doors for customers on 27 April and is located in the Covent Garden area on Long Acre and Floral Street.

With the opening of this new store, Theory has increased the number of its UK stores to four.

UNIQLO UK chief commercial officer Alessandro Dudech said: “It’s an honour to be opening in an area of London with such cultural and retail heritage and continuing to expand our UK presence in important retail locations.

“With such a strong footfall from both Londoners and tourists, we look forward to offering LifeWear to both new and existing UNIQLO customers.”

The new store has some of the most experience-led features of the brands, including an RE.UNIQLO Studio, UTme! on the store’s second floor and UNIQLO UK’s first in-store café.

Adjacent to this café is a RE.UNIQLO Studio for customers to repair, recycle or even remake their UNIQLO items.

The Covent Garden store also has some exclusive UTme! designs offered by UNIQLO in partnership with UK’s London institution Transport for London (TfL).

The collection includes the iconic roundel and tube map designs along with other others inspired by heritage posters.

TfL brand licensing manager Ellen Sankey said: “London Underground celebrates its 160th birthday this year and the roundels and artwork that have adorned the walls of our Tube network are as much a part of that history as the transport itself.”