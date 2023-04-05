EPI operates both online and retail stores of various international sports brands as well as Italian sports clubs. Credit: T. Schneider via Shutterstock.

US-based digital sports retailer Fanatics has completed the acquisition of Italian sports merchandise company EPI for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will allow Fanatics to further bolster its presence in the European football domain, which comprises international clubs and countries, such as Germany (DFB), Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, England (The FA) and UEFA.

Following the deal, the Milan-based online and retail store will be rebranded as ‘Fanatics Italy’. The company will fall under the Fanatics Commerce division.

All the 150 EPI employees will continue to work under the supervision of EPI CEO Lorenzo Forte, who will now lead Fanatics Italy as CEO.

Forte will report to the Fanatics Commerce Direct to Consumer co-presidents Jack Boyle and Chris Orton.

Fanatics has also confirmed the acquisition of the football specialist omnichannel retailer ‘The Pitch Football Store’ under the same transaction.

EPI’s acquisition was agreed upon with the Quadrivio Group private equity fund ‘Industry 4.0 Fund’, which primarily invests in technological transitioning for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Fanatics Commerce CEO and Fanatics vice chairman Doug Mack said: “By combining EPI’s local expertise and relationships in Italy with Fanatic’s leading-edge capabilities and global reach – we are excited to accelerate business for EPI’s current partners while further advancing our unrivalled offering for new global partners ahead.”

EPI’s existing partners will benefit from Fanatic’s extensive range of capabilities, data-driven insights, international presence, venues, and event operations experience.

Fanatics operates over 60 offices and manufacturing and distribution facilities across the globe.

EPI operates both online and retail stores of various international sports brands and Italian football clubs, including Italian Series A clubs, FC Internazionale Milano, Atalanta BC, Bologna FC, AC Milan, Juventus and others.

The club list also includes the National Basketball Association and the Italian basketball club Olimpia Milano.