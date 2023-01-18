The service aims to provide reliable next-day delivery for e-commerce customers. Credit: justynafaliszek / Pixabay.

Post-purchase experience company Veho has partnered with US-based shipping platform Shipium to enhance the post-purchase experience for e-commerce customers.

Shipium works to provide quick and accurate delivery promises at the point of purchase, while Veho is a tech-powered logistics platform designed to deliver consistent next-day delivery.

The partnership will aim to allow e-commerce brands to offer ‘accurate and cost-effective’ delivery options to customers at the time of purchase.

Veho chief commercial officer Eric Swanson said: “Veho provides unmatched transparency, consistency, and performance with next-day delivery.

“By partnering with Shipium, Veho customers will be able to maximise these benefits and continue to drive customer lifetime value by offering a superior delivery and returns experience made for the age of e-commerce and enhanced by Shipium’s modern shipping software.”

Customers using Shipium can take delivery of their products in two days or less, while shipment costs will also be reduced by more than 20%.

In addition, e-commerce brands using Veho will experience a ‘significant’ reduction in refunds related to delivery issues.

Veho saw its valuation exceed $1.5bn last year, while Shipium has raised $38.7m in total funding since 2019.

Shipium CEO Jason Murray said: “Consumers want fast, free, and on-time delivery. Retailers will continue to struggle to provide this without turning to innovative delivery companies like Veho.

“We are excited to be the best way modern retailers can leverage Veho.”

Based in New York City, Veho aims to provide an end-to-end, customer-centric post-purchase solution for e-commerce brands.

The company’s delivery experience is built on live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a ‘dynamic’ marketplace.

Shipium coordinates supply chain steps to help improve delivery speed and accuracy while reducing shipping costs.

The company was founded in 2019 by Jason Murray and Mac Brown, who had previously been supply chain executives at Amazon and Zulily.