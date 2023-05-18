Wakefern Food Corp introduces multisensory Freeosk units. Credit: Freeosk/Business Wire.

Retailer-owned cooperative Wakefern has expanded the usage of interactive multimedia sampling kiosks from the multisensory in-store retail media company, Freeosk.

The interactive sampling kiosks are intended for turnkey, multisensory and in-store retail media activation.

Wakefern is installing Freeosk units in 95 ShopRite and The Fresh Grocer stores as part of the expansion.

Wakefern marketing and wellness strategy MS RD director Natalie Menza-Crowe said: “Trial lowers barriers to entry for products and expands the shopper base for brands by attracting incremental users to the category while in-store.

“By capturing the shopper activity, brands are provided transparent measurement and retail media opportunities to engage with emerging and renewed brand users.”

The expansion comes after Wakefern and Freeosk tested the kiosks successfully.

The kiosk enables shoppers to combine in-store merchandising, automated sampling and relevant content.

According to Freeosk, this reduces buyer repulsion while also transforming ordinary in-store spaces into discovery destinations for new products and categories.

The company’s campaigns recorded an average sales lift of more than 50%.

Freeosk president, co-founder and CEO Matt Eichorn said: “Brand adoption is a key milestone on the path-to-purchase. From that moment on, you build loyalty and customer lifetime value. Freeosk is honoured to help facilitate seamless in-store retail media programs with Wakefern that provide clear ROI.”