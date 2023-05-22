A Walmart supercentre in Edmonton, Alberta. Credit: Rowanlovescars/commons.wikipedia.org.

US-based retail giant Walmart has announced changes in senior executive leadership for its Canadian business to support strategic initiatives.

The retailer has appointed Mohammed Abdool-Samad as chief financial officer. He will be responsible for the finance, strategic sourcing, audit, commercial finance and business performance management functions of the business.

John Bayliss has been appointed to the position of chief administration officer to help integrate technology, format development, real estate, transformation services, corporate strategy and a new data function.

The company also promoted Michon Williams from technology (product and delivery) vice-president to the role of chief technology officer.

Michon will look after the Internal Product Management and the Technology Infrastructure teams.

Furthermore, Walmart Canada appointed Joe Schrauder as operations vice-president and chief of staff to the CEO.

In addition to leading the Project Management Office, Joe Schrauder will be responsible for the central operations and the future store operating teams.

The retailer expects the leadership changes to expedite growth and support the customer experience.

Walmart Canada president and CEO Gonzalo Gebara said: “We are a people-led, tech-powered business and these updates to our executive team help position us to improve how customers are able to shop with us.

“Our best-in-class Canadian leadership team is pushing our business forward on the path to modernise retail.”

Walmart Canada operates a network of more than 400 stores across the country and through its online store, Walmart.ca.

In October 2022, the retailer opened a supercentre at Edmonton’s Kingsway Mall in Alberta.