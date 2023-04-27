Rendering of a Toys”R”Us flagship in the US. Credit: WHP Global/PRNewswire.

New York-based WHP Global, the parent company of Toys”R”Us has partnered with omnichannel retailer El Puerto de Liverpool to launch the toy brand in Mexico.

The partners plan to develop multiple standalone stores and an e-commerce platform for Toys”R”Us.

Scheduled to open in key locations across Mexico, the stores will offer a diverse range of toys and games from major brands and exclusive private brands from Toys”R”Us.

El Puerto de Liverpool general manager for Liverpool International and Boutiques Charles Johnson said: “We are very proud of partnering with WHP Global to bring the iconic Toys”R”Us brand to Mexico.

“At El Puerto de Liverpool, we always seek to bring the best brands and products to Mexican families, and we are sure that this new partnership will bring value to them through new spaces and the best and latest options of toys.”

The brand was acquired by WHP Global in 2021 and expanded its footprint by 50% in 2022.

In July of the same year, WHP Global and department store chain Macy’s announced plans to open a dedicated Toys”R”Us store at every Macy’s location in the US.

This is followed by the toy brand’s recent launch in India, the UK and Australia.

In Mexico, WHP Global plans to launch a digital e-commerce channel and the first Toys”R”Us flagship store by this year.

WHP Global’s Toys”R”Us executive vice-president Jamie Uitdenhowen said: “With a commitment to providing the best selection of toys, along with a fun and engaging shopping experience, Toys”R”Us is poised to become the go-to toy destination for Mexican families for years to come.”