WHSmith’s store network revenue increased by 2% compared to last year. Credit: Post Box/ / Flickr (Creative Commons).

Global travel retailer WHSmith has reported that its revenue for the 13 weeks ending 27 May 2023 grew 23% compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2022.

During this period, the company’s travel business reported a 31% revenue growth driven by a growth of 24% in the UK Travel segment.

According to the company, revenues were up 26% and 33% in the air and hospital sectors, respectively, compared to a year ago.

Its travel businesses in North America and the rest of the world recorded revenue growth of 26% and 79%, respectively.

WHSmith’s high street segment, including e-commerce, also registered revenue growth of 2% against the same period a year ago.

In addition, the retailer’s store network delivered a 2% revenue growth compared to the previous year’s period.

In a statement, the company said: “As we approach the peak trading period in Travel, the business continues to perform strongly across all our key travel markets, with total Travel revenue in the 13 weeks to 27 May 2023 up 31% versus the prior year. As such, since our announcement on the 20 April, our expectations for the full financial year have further improved.

“Our strategy for growth continues to deliver. We have now won more than 70 stores in Travel so far this financial year, with further wins since our last update in all three divisions including at Salt Lake City and Portland airports in North America. Our pipeline of stores won and yet to open is more than 130. We are very well positioned for further growth across our Travel markets in the current financial year and beyond.”