Demand for green or environmentally sustainable cleaning is rising for use both in the home and institutions / Credit: Peter Dazeley at Getty Images.

The pandemic has caused consumers to be more aware of the importance of sanitation and cleanliness to protect their health and prevent the spread of disease.

As a result, the demand for household cleaners has risen, leading to a lack of availability and difficulty for retailers to keep up with the high demand.

Retailers are experiencing an unprecedented demand for cleaning products such as disinfectants, hand sanitisers and other household cleaning supplies.

With changing lifestyles, rapid urbanisation and increased spending on such products, consumers have become more conscious about maintaining a clean and hygienic environment. This has led to an increase in the demand for organic and sustainable cleaning products.

More consumers want organic cleaning products

As previously stated, one of the primary driving factors for the growth of the household cleaners market is the increasing consumer awareness of maintaining proper hygiene.

With more people becoming health-conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of the products they use, the demand for organic household cleaning products, in particular, has increased.

Consumers are now looking for eco-friendly toilet care and dishwashing products with natural ingredients and refreshing scents. This has led to the introduction of innovative cleaning products with different fragrances, packaging and quality.

With the rise of skin, eye and respiratory problems due to the use of cleaners and disinfectants, there has been a surge in demand for organic cleaning products with no risks involved.

Much like the Covid-19 pandemic, the upsurge in demand for cleaning products is a worldwide phenomenon.

North America remains the largest market

North America is the largest market for household cleaners due to rising environmental concerns driving the demand for safe and organic homecare products.

The demand for household cleaners has surged with the adoption of healthier lifestyles and the increasing concern for hygiene.

The well-established real estate sector, household expenditure and growth in housing units are some of the factors driving the sales of household cleaners in the US.

As a result, manufacturers are introducing new fragrances and fresheners as decisive factors of purchase in the market, leading to a rise in demand for household cleaners in the region.

Competitor analysis

The household cleaners market is highly competitive, with players such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever.

With a high degree of price competition in the market, private-label players are also present.

Leading manufacturers in the household cleaners market are focusing on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their revenue base.

The key brands are also embarking on mergers and acquisitions and new product developments to optimise their offerings and consolidate their position in the market.

Overall, the surge in demand for household cleaning products is causing many retailers to struggle to keep up with the high demand. This trend is expected to continue.

According to research by Research and Markets, a global market research company, the worldwide household cleaners market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2% in the coming five years.