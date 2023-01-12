7-Eleven opens its first store in Israel. Credit: Duy Nguyen / Unsplash.

Multinational convenience retailer 7-Eleven, a subsidiary of Seven & i Holdings, has begun trading in Israel by opening its first store in Tel Aviv.

The chain in Israel will be a partnership between 7-Eleven and Electra Consumer Products, a master franchisee of 7-Eleven International (7IN).

Located at the Dizengoff Center Mall, the single-storey store features the retailer’s signature retail environment.

It will serve Tel Aviv, which is Israel’s second largest city and largest metropolitan area.

The store will offer a variety of products and beverages, including bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp drinks.

It will also offer local delicacies and a wide selection of fresh kosher foods developed ‘specifically for Israeli taste preferences’.

In addition, 7-Eleven Tel Aviv will provide food products such as fresh sandwiches, salads and a variety of local hot food products.

7-Eleven International Co-CEO Ken Wakabayashi said: “With its thriving economy and growing population, Israel offers an excellent environment for 7-Eleven’s first retail venture in the region.

“Our entrance into the country brings Israeli customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market.

“We are excited to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience.”

7-Eleven’s first store in Israel comes after the retailer signed a 20-year master franchise agreement with 7IN and Electra Consumer Products last year.

As part of the agreement, Electra Consumer Products will develop and operate 7-Eleven stores across Israel over the next five to six years.

