Supermarket giant Aldi is seeking to fill numerous job positions across its stores in North Wales. The company is actively hiring individuals with varying levels of experience, offering salaries reaching up to £63,245.

Locations in North Wales, including Wrexham, Old Colwyn, Bangor, Llandudno, Rhuddlan, Ruthin, Rhyl, Llangefni, Prestatyn, Llangollen, Mold and Flint have available job openings, the Daily Post reports.

Aldi plans to create thousands of jobs for the upcoming festive season

In addition to the current job vacancies, Aldi has recently announced its intention to generate approximately 3,000 new jobs in preparation for the upcoming Christmas season.

The supermarket chain aims to fill more than 2,000 temporary and permanent positions across its stores to facilitate stock replenishment and support customers during this busy period.

To accommodate a diverse range of applicants, Aldi is offering various roles ranging from apprenticeships to store manager positions, ensuring there is something suitable for everyone.

By exploring the opportunities provided by Aldi, individuals residing in North Wales can secure employment with the renowned value-driven supermarket, helping to meet their career aspirations and contribute to the company’s success.