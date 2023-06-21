On 22 June, the supermarket will launch its own brand of fake tan, the Lacura Self Tan Mousse which you can pick up for the price of £3.49 for a 150ml bottle. Credit: ibreakstock via Shutterstock.

Aldi, known for its unconventional product offerings, is introducing its own brand of fake tan to cater to those who want to achieve a sun-kissed look without breaking the bank.

With the summer heat in full swing, not everyone may have the opportunity to get a natural tan. Whether due to spending most days indoors or living in a location less conducive to sunbathing, Aldi aims to meet the demand for a quick and affordable alternative.

Affordable fake tan solution at Aldi

On 22 June, Aldi will launch its Lacura Self Tan Mousse, available for the attractive price of £3.49 for a 150ml bottle.

According to industry experts, this offering provides significant savings, as it is claimed to be 30% cheaper than the popular St Moritz brand while offering an extra 50ml of tanning mousse.

The supermarket further touts that their fake tan dries in just 60 seconds, ensuring a quick and hassle-free application process.

Additional products in the range

In addition to the self-tanning mousse, Aldi is offering supplementary products to enhance the tanning experience. For £2.99 ($3.80), customers can purchase a velvet tanning mitt, providing a perfect tool for applying the fake tan evenly.

Furthermore, Aldi offers a fake tan sheet protector priced at £12.99 ($16.52), allowing users to prevent the tan from transferring onto bedsheets or other surfaces.

These products are part of Aldi’s Specialbuys range and will only be available for a limited time.

A Perfect tan on a budget

Aldi’s introduction of an affordable fake tan range aims to provide budget-conscious shoppers with an accessible solution to achieve a desired tan quickly.

While sunbathing outdoors remains an alternative, it is crucial to remember to protect the skin by using sunscreen and ensuring its expiration date has not passed.

With Aldi’s new range, customers have the opportunity to embrace a sun-kissed glow without compromising their budget.