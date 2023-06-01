Aldi store in Stone, a market town in Staffordshire, England / Credit: Ascannio via Shutterstock shutterstock_1667272480.

Aldi, the fourth-largest supermarket in the UK, is actively searching for new suppliers in Staffordshire to partner with in 2023.

This initiative is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to supporting British businesses by increasing its spending with UK suppliers by £3.5bn per year by 2025.

The call-out is open to suppliers across all product categories, including food, drink and special buys.

Opportunity for Staffordshire farmers

Suppliers based in Staffordshire interested in collaborating with Aldi can find more information by visiting the website aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier.

Aldi already works with approximately 5,000 British suppliers, and notable long-standing partners from the West Midlands region include Halfpenny Green, R&RW Bartlett and Evesham Vale Growers.

Aldi UK managing director of buying Julie Ashfield emphasised the importance of partnerships with UK suppliers, stating: “Working with UK partners is at the heart of our business and three-quarters of our sales come from British suppliers.

We take great pride in these collaborations and it’s incredible to witness the growth of many of our suppliers.”

Boosting British jobs and industries

Ashfield further explained that by securing new partners in Staffordshire and increasing spending with British suppliers, Aldi aims to contribute to job creation, support British farming and manufacturing and foster economic growth.

The supermarket plans to bring on board even more suppliers throughout 2023, strengthening its commitment to the local economy.

Aldi’s support for small food and drink businesses

In 2022, Aldi’s initiative called Aldi’s Next Big Thing, in collaboration with Channel 4, successfully introduced and stocked new products from the UK’s finest small food and drink businesses.

Building on this success, Aldi’s Next Big Thing will return to TV screens for a second series in 2024, offering another opportunity for innovative and emerging businesses to showcase their products to a wider audience.