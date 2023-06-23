Aldi’s school uniform bundle includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and a choice of trousers or a pleated skirt. Credit: Yau Ming Low via Shutterstock.

Aldi has announced the return of its popular school uniform bundle and a pledge to keep prices frozen, ensuring customers get the same savings as last year.

The discount retailer has also introduced a price match guarantee for their school uniform bundle, enabling shoppers to purchase the uniform at the lowest available price.

£5 school uniform bundle back by popular demand

Starting from 6 July, Aldi will be offering the £5 ($6.36) school uniform bundle, along with other essential uniform items, exclusively in their stores.

Families who wish to avoid the rush in September should act quickly, as these items are part of Aldi’s Specialbuys and will not be restocked once sold out.

Aldi’s school uniform bundle includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and a choice between trousers or a pleated skirt. The bundle is available in a variety of colours and sizes suitable for children aged 4-12 years.

Aldi says that the uniforms are designed to withstand the demands of the school day, in the classroom and the playground, ensuring both quality and affordability.

The retailer provides a guarantee of satisfaction

In a statement, Aldi says that the store offers a six-month satisfaction guarantee, “providing families with confidence as they begin the school year.”

From 6 July to 31 August 2023, if customers can provide proof of a lower total price for the same items (excluding multi-buys and promotional prices) at Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, or Marks & Spencer on the date of their purchase, Aldi will match that price in-store.

Aldi stated that it’s important to note that prices are accurate at the time of print and subject to change.