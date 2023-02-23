Amazon acquired One Medical for $18 to a share in an all-cash transaction. Credit: Phil Murphy / Flickr (Creative Commons).

E-commerce giant Amazon has completed its previously announced acquisition of primary care organisation One Medical.

In July last year, Amazon announced its plans to purchase the healthcare company in an all-cash transaction valued at around $3.9bn, including net debt.

One Medical is a US-based company that offers a combination of in-person, digital and 24/7 virtual care services to meet the needs of various customers.

The company also provides on-site labs and programmes for preventive care, chronic care management and common illnesses.

It has around 815,000 members and 214 medical offices in more than 20 markets.

In a statement, Amazon said the two companies will continue to deliver healthcare to more people for better health outcomes and care experiences.

For a limited time, they will offer a discount on One Medical membership to new customers for their first year.

Amazon Health Services senior vice-president Neil Lindsay said: “We’re on a mission to make it dramatically easier for people to find, choose, afford and engage with the services, products and professionals they need to get and stay healthy, and coming together with One Medical is a big step on that journey.

“One Medical has set the bar for what a quality, convenient, and affordable primary care experience should be like.

“We’re inspired by their human-centred, technology-forward approach and excited to help them continue to grow and serve more patients.”

Reuters reported that the closure comes after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it would not challenge the deal.

Last year, the FTC requested additional information from both companies in relation to the proposed merger, according to the Business Standard.

Earlier this month, Amazon reported full-year sales of $514bn for fiscal 2022 (FY22), up by 9% from fiscal 2021 (FY21).

The company’s full-year operating income fell from $24.9bn in FY21 to $12.2bn in the year.