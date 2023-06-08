The Frankford Arsenal Intellidropper is a digital scale used for reloading ammunition. Credit: Joseph Hersh on Unsplash.

Outdoor products and accessories retailer American Outdoor Brands has filed a complaint against Vista Outdoor Brands over patent infringement.

The complaint filed in Missouri federal court shows five cases of infringement on American Outdoor Brands’ patents.

Vista’s RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser allegedly infringed on American Outdoor Brands’ patent rights incorporated in the Frankford Arsenal Intellidropper electronic powder measure.

According to American Outdoor Brands, the technology incorporated in the Intellidropper electronic powder measure is covered by several patents, including US Patent Nos 11,118,884, 11,473,890, 11,486,684, 11,486,685 and 11,506,472.

The company said that Vista started selling its RCBS ChargeMaster Supreme Electronic Powder Dispenser without seeking permission or authorisation.

In its filing, American Outdoor Brands calls for an order that requires Vista to withdraw infringing products from the market.

The company has also sought compensation for past infringements, damages and attorneys’ fees from Vista.

American Outdoor Brands president and CEO Brian Murphy said: “Over the years, we have developed innovative, proprietary technologies that are embodied in our Intellidropper electronic powder measure. As a result, the performance and features of the Intellidropper reflect our reputation for excellence, innovation and safety.

“Protecting these features and all our vital intellectual property, is imperative to our success and to ensuring our customers can be confident that when they purchase our brands, they are buying genuine American Outdoor Brands products. We intend to monitor the marketplace and take rigorous steps to defend our intellectual property where necessary.”

