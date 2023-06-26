Argos operated 34 stores in Ireland. Credit: Mtaylor848/commons.wikipedia.org.

Argos, a catalogue retailer under Sainsbury’s, has completed its exit from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) with the closure of its 30 remaining stores on 24 June 2023.

The retailer had originally operated 34 stores in the country, the first four of which were closed in the last few months.

On its website, the retailer said: “Our Argos stores and online operations in the Republic of Ireland closed on 24 June 2023. If you have a problem with a product after this date don’t worry, we’re still here to help! If you still need help, then our dedicated customer contact centre is available to help.”

Argos announced the closure in January this year after failing to secure the investment needed to modernise its operations in Ireland.

The Irish Times reported that the move will affect up to 580 staff. Those eligible will receive an enhanced redundancy package.

Those who are not eligible for redundancy under Irish law will be offered a one-off goodwill payment.

Meanwhile, the company will provide recruitment, upskilling and other outplacement programmes to support employees.

Argos Ireland operation manager Andy McClelland was quoted by the newspaper as saying: “I would particularly like to thank our fantastic colleagues for their patience and professionalism in the months since we shared our plans with them. We will continue to help those affected however we can as the Irish part of our business winds down.”

The company’s Irish arm, Argos Distributors, reported an operating loss of €12.6m ($13.7m) in the year to 5 March 2022.