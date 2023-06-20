One of the recalled sleeping bags. / Credit: ASDA.

Popular supermarket chain ASDA has issued an urgent recall on eight sleeping bags designed for babies and young children due to safety concerns.

The recall was prompted after a flaw was discovered in the George Home sleeping bags sold by the company.

Safety concern identified

The flaw in question involves the buttons on the shoulder of some of the sleeping bags. It was found that these buttons can come loose, presenting a potential choking hazard for babies and children.

As a result, ASDA has taken immediate action to recall the affected sleeping bags from the market.

Immediate response from ASDA

In response to the safety concern, ASDA has advised customers who have purchased the affected sleeping bags to stop using them immediately.

The supermarket urges customers to package up the items and return them to their local store for a full refund. ASDA emphasises that a receipt is not necessary for the refund process.

ASDA apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall. Customers who require additional information or have any concerns can reach out to ASDA Customer Relations at 0800 952 0101.

Please note: If you own any of the affected sleeping bags, it is important to follow ASDA’s instructions and return the product to ensure the safety of your child.