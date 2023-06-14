Aston Martin Vulcan, presented at the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland / Credit: Jia Li via Shutterstock

Aston Martin, the renowned luxury car manufacturer, has taken a significant step towards establishing itself as an ultra-luxury global brand with the launch of its first bespoke dealership in New York.

This grand opening marks the beginning of Aston Martin’s strategic plan to redefine the customer experience and expand its reach in the ever-growing personalisation market.

Following the success of the New York flagship, the company has also announced plans to open a second flagship dealership in London. These extraordinary showrooms aim to set new standards for luxury car buying, ensuring customers are treated to an unparalleled level of service and exclusivity.

Revolutionising the dealership experience

Under the guidance of CEO Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin is committed to elevating the brand’s presence and solidifying its position as a leader in the luxury automotive industry.

The launch of these flagship dealerships is a key component of this strategy. Stroll expressed his excitement, stating that these establishments will showcase how Aston Martin customers deserve to be treated.

Going beyond traditional showrooms

The new flagship dealerships are not your ordinary showrooms; they are designed to captivate and astound visitors. Aston Martin intends to surpass the offerings of other esteemed luxury car manufacturers, such as Bentley’s Mulliner division, Mercedes-Maybach, and Rolls-Royce.

By setting a new benchmark in personalisation, the British brand aims to claim a significant share of the expanding personalisation market.

Unveiling the future of Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s Q division, responsible for customisation and personalisation, will be a driving force behind the brand’s expansion into the personalisation market.

The flagship dealerships will serve as a platform to showcase the remarkable craftsmanship and bespoke options available to Aston Martin customers. The company firmly believes that these establishments will revolutionise the retail experience and leave a lasting impression on visitors.

With the launch of its New York flagship dealership and the imminent arrival of the London counterpart, Aston Martin is poised to reshape the luxury car buying experience.

These extraordinary showrooms will provide customers with an unprecedented level of personalisation and service, setting a new standard in the industry.

Aston Martin’s commitment to excellence and innovation ensures that its customers will be treated to an extraordinary journey as they explore the world of ultra-luxury vehicles.