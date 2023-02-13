The new Co-op stores will support a combined 40 local jobs. Credit: The Co-op Group/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

British co-operative group Co-op has reopened its Gourock store following a redesign and opened a new location in Havant.

Located at Cardwell Road, the Gourock food store is larger than the retailer’s two previous sites in the town combined.

The 4,300ft² store features customer car parking with an electric vehicle charging space, an ATM and an in-store bakery.

It offers an increased range of healthy products, meal ideas, everyday essentials, food-to-go, Fairtrade products, chilled beers, wines and other items.

The store also provides hot food and Rollover hot dogs, as well as Costa coffee products via a dispenser.

Customers at the Cardwell Road store can collect parcels through Amazon Lockers, order Click and Collect via shop.coop.co.uk and have purchases delivered to their homes through Deliveroo.

To improve its sustainability, the store also features a soft plastic recycle unit.

It is expected to create 25 jobs for local communities.

Co-op store manager Mike Grant said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store – we have had a great response, the new store has a great look and feel and the team is really enjoying welcoming the community into their new-look Co-op store.

“Our aim continues to be to operate at the heart of local life and make a positive difference in the community.

“We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

Co-op has also opened a purpose-built store on Bedhampton Road in Havant, which has created 15 local jobs.

The 2,500ft² store has car parking spaces, a free ATM and an in-store bakery among other features.

Similar to the Cardwell Road store, it also offers Amazon Lockers, the Click and Collect service and home delivery services for customers.

In November last year, Co-op reopened its Brentwood store in Pilgrims Hatch, UK, following a redesign.