The new Cardwell Road store will support 25 local jobs. Credit: The Co-op Group / Flickr (Creative Commons).

British co-operative group Co-op is to reopen its store in Gourock, Scotland, following a redesign.

Located on Cardwell Road, the 4,300ft² store is due to resume trading on 10 February.

It features car parking with an electric vehicle (EV) charging point for customers, an ATM and an in-store bakery among other features.

The new store also offers a wider range of products, including ‘fresh and healthy’ foods, everyday essentials and Fairtrade items.

In addition, the Cardwell Road store will provide parcel collection through Amazon Lockers and home delivery through Deliveroo.

Co-op will also offer a Click and Collect service for groceries through its digital channel, shop.Coop.co.uk.

To improve its sustainability, the store has a recycling unit for soft plastic packaging, including bread bags, biscuit wrappers and pet food pouches.

According to Co-op, the redesigned store is larger than the group’s two existing sites in Gourock combined. It will create 25 jobs for local communities.

The store will offer a 10% discount off groceries for Young Scot cardholders and Gourock students with TOTUM cardholders.

Co-op store manager Mike Grant said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to launch Co-op’s newest store, and we are really looking forward to welcoming the community into their new-look Co-op.

“Our aim continues to be to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve the community, conveniently.”

In November last year, Co-op reopened its Pilgrims Hatch store in Brentwood, UK, following a redesign.

The expanded store offers an increased product range with a focus on fresh, healthy products, meal ideas, everyday essentials, beers and award-winning wines.

It also sells vegan and plant-based products, including GRO, an exclusive vegan range by Co-op.