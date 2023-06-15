Commerce Grid is a part of Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform solution suite. Credit: We Are via Getty Images.

Commerce media company Criteo has launched Commerce Grid, a supply-side platform (SSP) to bring its proprietary commerce audiences to both buyers and sellers.

When packaged with premium inventory, ad buyers can target these audiences – built from Criteo’s AI technology that analyses billions of real-time commerce signals – through their preferred demand-side platform (DSP) to engage with potential customers across all channels, devices and stages of their shopping journey.

Publishers also gain access to other Criteo assets, including shoppable formats and commerce insights.

Commerce Grid is a part of Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform solution suite for clients, accelerated by the company’s acquisition of AI and data company Iponweb in 2022.

The platform combines Iponweb’s The MediaGrid SSP with Criteo’s legacy Direct Bidder solution. It is currently available in the US, with additional global markets, features and functionalities to be rolled out in the coming months.

Criteo CRO Brian Gleason comments: “Publishers have struggled to find a clear path on how to access commerce budgets and buyers. We’re able to connect them directly to commerce demand and opportunities while giving agencies and brands access to desired commerce segments, coupled with premium supply, through their preferred demand platforms.”

Media buyer GroupM recently forecasted that advertising revenue from retailer-owned e-commerce sites, known as retail media, will exceed television revenue by 2028.