Public Lands’ store in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Credit: Dick’s Sporting Goods / PRNewswire.

US-based sporting goods retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods has agreed to purchase outdoor retailer Moosejaw.

Based in Michigan, Moosejaw operates an e-commerce platform and has vendor relationships with leading outdoor brands.

The company operates stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri. It was acquired by Walmart in 2017.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Dick’s Sporting Goods’ outdoor portfolio, which is currently led by its speciality retailer Public Lands.

It is also part of Dick’s’ efforts to identify and pursue long-term business opportunities in the outdoor category.

The deal is expected to complete next month and its financial terms have not been disclosed.

Once it has closed, Moosejaw CEO Eoin Comerford will report to Dick’s Sporting Goods senior vice-president and Public Lands president Todd Spaletto.

Spaletto said: “We admire what Moosejaw has accomplished over the past 30 years as leaders in the outdoor industry and look forward to the opportunity to share insights and learn from one another.

“We believe there’s potential to grow the Moosejaw business and provide compelling experiences and an expanded product assortment to its millions of loyal customers.”

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Dick’s Sporting Goods sells sporting goods via its Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale banners.

The company launched Public Lands in 2021 after several years of development.

The Public Lands brand currently operates seven retail locations and an e-commerce platform.

Earlier this month, Dick’s Sporting Goods and online marketplace SidelineSwap agreed to expand their trade-in events partnership this year.

The partners will offer 200 trade-in events during the first half of the year, having successfully hosted 60 last year.

These will take place at Dick’s stores in Pennsylvania, California, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee.