eBay’s revenue was down by 4% on an as-reported basis in Q4 2022. Credit: Kazuhisa Otsubo / Flickr (Creative Commons).

US-based e-commerce giant eBay has reported full-year revenue of $9.8bn for fiscal 2022 (FY22), which ended on 31 December.

The figure represents a decline of 6% on an as-reported basis and 4% on an FX-neutral basis compared with fiscal 2021 (FY21).

eBay’s net loss from continuing operations was $1.3bn, as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

This amounted to a loss of $2.28 for each of the company’s diluted shares.

eBay’s gross merchandise volume (GMV) for FY22 declined by 15% on an as-reported basis to $73.9bn, while its GAAP operating margin for the year was 24.0%.

The company’s non-GAAP net income from continuing operations was $2.3bn and its earnings per diluted share (EPS) were $4.11.

Its non-GAAP operating margin for the full year was 30.0%.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY22, eBay reported $2.5bn in revenue, down by 4% on an as-reported basis from a year earlier.

The company’s GMV for the quarter dropped by 12% on an as-reported basis to $18.2bn.

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone said: “In 2022, we made significant progress on our multi-year strategic journey.

“Our focus category playbook continues to drive underlying growth in our business and the investments we’ve made in core technology are enabling us to innovate on behalf of our customers more quickly.

“We have a talented team, a strong strategic vision and a persistent focus on operational excellence that will create long-term value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, eBay expects revenue of $2.46bn to $2.5bn, which would represent an organic year-on-year growth of 0-2%.

The company anticipates GAAP EPS of between $0.77 and $0.81 and diluted non-GAAP EPS of $1.05-1.09 for the quarter.

Last week, eBay acquired 3PM Shield, a US-based company that provides artificial intelligence-based online retail solutions.