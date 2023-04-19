GoBolt truck recharges at a new commercial charging station at IKEA Ottawa. Credit: CNW Group/IKEA Canada.

IKEA Canada, a part of IKEA stores operator Ingka Group, has installed 25 additional charging stations at five IKEA locations in Ontario and Quebec.

The installation follows the C$300,000 ($261,240) funding IKEA received last year from Natural Resources Canada’s zero emissions vehicle infrastructure programme (ZEVIP) to install 25 EV chargers in the two provinces.

In addition, the home furnishing retailer invested more than $305,000 ($227,873) to install charging stations at other locations, including IKEA stores in Montreal, Boucherville, Quebec City and Ottawa, as well as at its Distribution Centre in Beauharnois, Quebec.

The retailer installed four commercial EV charging stations at the IKEA Ottawa store, which enabled its last-mile delivery partner GoBolt to start operating two EV delivery trucks for home deliveries in Ottawa.

IKEA Canada fulfilment sourcing head Crystal Rasa said: “Through the ZEVIP programme, we were able to accelerate our investment in the long-term future of our business, our fulfilment network and our partnerships with transport service providers, which use zero-emission delivery vehicles.

As a business whose operations have a direct effect on people’s lives and the environment and which can contribute to a positive change, we are taking responsibility. Our ambition is to not only move IKEA forward, but to inspire and drive change for our communities and society.”

The installations of EV charging stations are in line with IKEA’s sustainability commitment to reach 100% zero-emission home deliveries by 2025.

The retailer also aims for a 50% emission reduction in co-worker and customer emissions by 2030.

Earlier this month, IKEA Canada announced plans to open a new ‘Plan and Order’ point in its Brossard store in Quebec.