IKEA is one of the leading home furnishing retailers. Credit: Jueun Song on Unsplash.

IKEA Canada, a part of IKEA store operator Ingka Group, has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered digital experience to enhance customers’ experience.

Known as Kreativ, the new mixed reality combines IKEA’s knowledge of home solutions with the latest spatial computing, machine learning and 3D technology developments to enable customers to visualise and design their own living spaces.

The experience is accessible through the IKEA app or online at IKEA.ca.

Customers can explore IKEA products in a gallery of more than 50 3D showrooms.

Kreativ also enables customers to browse and choose their IKEA product options using lifelike spatial settings.

The IKEA Kreativ Scene Scanner allows customers to edit and develop lifelike 3D replicas of their own rooms and design their space with IKEA products.

IKEA Canada home furnishing and design director Carmen Ciesielski said: “IKEA Canada is passionate about helping people create a better life at home and we continuously look to add value to our customers’ experience, both on and offline.

“IKEA Kreativ is about enhancing our omnichannel effort to create solutions that are innovative while also enabling consumers to creatively visualise how to design their ideal home.”

IKEA Kreativ was developed by Geomagical Labs, a Silicon Valley AI specialist, which Ingka Group acquired in April 2020.

Earlier this month, Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, acquired supply chain software solution provider Made4net for an undisclosed sum.