Ingka buys software solution provider Made4net. Credit: Ingka Holding BV.

Ingka Investments, the investment arm of IKEA operator Ingka Group, has acquired supply chain software solution provider Made4net for an undisclosed sum.

US-based Made4net provides cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions that enhance supply chain speed and efficiency for customers of all sizes.

Ingka Group expects the addition of Made4net to its portfolio to be the largest deployment of a Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) globally.

Integrating Made4net’s fulfilment operations system will enhance the customer and co-worker experience across stores.

Ingka Group retail head Tolga Öncu said: “Our business currently requires a better fulfilment operations system with more accurate data that better supports order handling for our customers. Our goal is to become leaders of life at home, serving more people in an omnichannel reality, whenever and however customers choose to meet us.”

Following the acquisition, Made4net will be based in New Jersey, US and continue to operate as an independent subsidiary, serving its current customer base.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe has acted as a financial advisor to Ingka Investments.

Made4net CEO Duff Davidson said: “By incorporating Made4net’s state-of-the-art solution, we will strengthen the fulfilment operations system across all IKEA’s stores. We expect to deliver faster, more accurate order fulfilment solutions and improved supply chain efficiencies, meeting both the needs of IKEA customers and co-workers.”

In April this year, Ingka Group confirmed plans to expand its footprint in the US with an investment of €2bn ($2.19bn) over the next three years.