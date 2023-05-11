The new distribution centre is the latest milestone in IKEA’s ongoing London expansion. Credit: Mohamed Farhan Shaikhji via Getty Images.

IKEA UK has opened a new distribution centre in Dartford, Kent, to meet the growing demand for online shopping in London and South-East England.

The multi-million-pound facility spans more than 452,000ft², with a storage capacity of 35,000m³, capable of housing up to 9,000 different products.

The distribution centre is located at the former Littlebrook Power Station site near the Dartford Crossing and M25, strategically placed on the border of London to deliver almost one million orders annually.

Aiming for faster and sustainable home deliveries

The new facility will enable faster, more sustainable home deliveries, with almost every second IKEA purchase in London now taking place online, the company said.

The centre is operated by 100% renewable energy and is closer to its customers, reducing CO₂ emissions. IKEA aims to have 100% of its customer orders in London delivered by electric vehicles by 2025.

The company plans to install 28 rapid HGV chargers at the distribution centre to power up HGVs while loading and unloading IKEA goods in under an hour. Additionally, 60 overnight chargers are set to be installed.

Supporting ambitious plans

The launch of the facility has created more than 300 jobs and is operated by British logistics firm and longstanding IKEA service provider, Wincanton.

The new distribution centre is the latest milestone in IKEA’s ongoing London expansion through new stores, the development of existing stores, and new fulfilment and delivery capabilities, supporting ambitious plans to make shopping at IKEA in the city more convenient and sustainable than ever before.