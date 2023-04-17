Apple’s first retail store in India, Apple BKC, is opening its doors to the public on Tuesday 18 April 2023.

The store is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which is the financial, arts, and entertainment district, and aims to offer visitors a convenient space to explore Apple products and services.

Apple BKC features a dedicated solar array and runs on 100% renewable energy, making it operationally carbon neutral.

The company says the store was designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world.

It will offer a special “Mumbai Rising” series of free Today at Apple sessions, featuring local artists and creatives. Participants can register for these hands-on activities, which celebrate Mumbai’s culture and community on Apple’s website.

Apple says first India store offers sustainable and culturally immersive shopping experience

Upon entering the store, customers will be greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless-steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Visitors can explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag.

Apple says the store has over 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages to welcome customers from around the world.

Apple explains it has been operating in India for more than 25 years and continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.