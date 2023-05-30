The report revealed that Irish retail sales volumes increased by 2.8% on a monthly basis in April. Credit: William Barton via Shutterstock.

Irish retail sales experienced accelerated growth in April, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released on Monday.

The report revealed that retail sales volumes increased by 2.8% on a monthly basis in April, compared to a 2.0% rise in March.

Monthly sales rise, excluding motor trades

When excluding Motor Trades, however, the growth in retail sales was more modest. In April, sales excluding Motor Trades saw a minimal increase of just 0.5% compared to the previous month, as highlighted by the CSO.

Year-on-year comparison

Looking at the year-on-year figures, retail sales volumes in April were 7.5% higher compared to the same period the previous year. While this represents a positive trend, it indicates a cooling in growth compared to March, which recorded a higher growth rate of 8.6%.

Excluding motor trades, annual sales decline

When Motor Trades were excluded from the annual comparison, retail sales experienced a decline of 0.4% in April.

However, the Motor Trades sector itself performed exceptionally well, with a significant increase of 18%, which helped offset the negative impact of a 7.8% decline in the food, beverages & tobacco sector.

The latest data from the CSO provides insights into the performance of the Irish retail sector in April. While overall retail sales growth was positive, excluding Motor Trades reveals a more subdued picture.

The year-on-year comparison indicates a slight slowdown in growth and, excluding Motor Trades, presents a decline in annual sales.