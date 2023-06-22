James Avery offers customers finely crafted jewellery designs. Credit: aJ Gazmen/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Family-owned jewellery retailer James Avery Artisan Jewellery has expanded its presence in Texas with the opening of its new store in Weslaco.

The new store opened on 21 June 2023 in the Shops at North Bridge mall, at 702 E Interstate Highway 2, Ste 101, directly off the Interstate at Frontage Road and N Bridge Avenue intersection.

The store provides kerbside pickup and click-and-collect options for online orders through JamesAvery.com.

The brand offers customers with finely crafted jewellery designs in sterling silver, 14-carat and 18-carat gold, bronze and gemstones.

James Avery CEO John McCullough said: “Our Weslaco store is conveniently located in this growing area, giving customers access to an in-store shopping experience closer to their homes. We are happy to bring a storefront to this welcoming community known for its natural beauty in our state.”

The retailer is scheduled to host an opening celebration for the store on 1 July 2023.

During the celebration, James Avery will offer 30 customers gift cards worth $50, $100 and $500. The first 100 guests will also receive a gift with their purchase.

Store manager Candace De La Cruz said: “We are committed to providing customers with an exceptional shopping experience and offering complimentary services like jewellery polishing and cleaning, charm soldering and interactive areas within the store where customers can try on their favourite designs.”

In April 2023, James Avery also opened its first retail location in Brenham, Texas.