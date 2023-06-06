John Lewis is announcing that 100% of the leather used in its own label sofas and chairs will be from higher welfare farms in the UK that supply Waitrose beef / Credit: Matthew Horwood via Getty Images

John Lewis has announced a significant change in its furniture range as it reveals that all of its own-label sofas and chairs will be made from leather sourced from higher welfare farms in the UK.

This move comes as part of the company’s ongoing focus on reducing its environmental impact and supporting British producers.

British sourced leather

The leather used in John Lewis sofas and chairs is now exclusively sourced from British farms that supply Waitrose beef, ensuring high welfare standards. Waitrose’s farming supply chain has been consistently recognised by Compassion in World Farming (CiWF) as the Best Retailer for farm animal welfare.

The decision to use British leather meets the preferences of shoppers, with 73% expressing the importance of animal welfare in meat production and 89% valuing the purchase of British sourced items.

Rehoming and recycling through the Sofa Reuse Scheme

In addition to sourcing leather responsibly, John Lewis has implemented a sofa reuse scheme that allows customers to rehome or recycle their old sofas when purchasing new ones.

For a small fee, the company collects the old furniture and works with the Reuse Network members to give the products a second lease of life by passing them on to those in need.

If a sofa is not reusable, it is disassembled and recycled. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing waste within its supply chains.

Exclusion of leather sourcing from deforestation-prone areas

John Lewis emphasises the exceptional quality and ethical standards of its leather furniture. Leather is a durable material known for its timeless style, offering customers a long-lasting investment.

By sourcing leather from UK farms that adhere to higher welfare standards, the company says, it ensures that the material is both ethically produced and of superior quality.

The company’s focus on environmental sustainability is evident through its avoidance of sourcing leather from deforestation-prone areas. John Lewis aims to reach net-zero emissions across its operations by 2035 and has a public commitment to meeting circularity criteria for all new own-brand products by 2028.