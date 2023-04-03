Levi’s iconic store on Brigade Road, Bengaluru. Credit: Levi’s India/PRNewswire.

Levi’s, a denim and lifestyle brand owned by Levi Strauss, has expanded its retail presence with the opening of a new store in the Indian city of Bengaluru.

Located in Brigade Road, the new store has a total retail space of 7,521 square feet and is the brand’s largest in Asia.

It features the brand’s NextGen store format, and houses iconic 501s and classic Trucker jackets, among others.

Levi’s Brigade Road store also offers the latest range of fits for both men and women, as well as premium collections and collaborations.

The store also enables customers to personalise their purchases through the Levi’s® Tailor Shop, staffed by skilled professional tailors.

Shoppers can customise their Levi’s apparel with embroidery, patches, pins and other features.

The new opening highlights Levi’s direct-to-consumer strategy, and its aim to expand its business across geographical locations, apparel categories and distribution channels.

Levi Strauss South Asia, Middle East and Africa managing director and SVP Amisha Jain said: “With this year marking the 170th anniversary of Levi Strauss & Co, the Brigade Road store – our largest in Asia – aims to be a premium one-stop-shop in one of the region’s most vibrant cities.

“It will allow us to engage with Levi’s fans who are looking to create a style statement and connect with one of the most well-loved apparel brands in the world.

“India, in particular, is a priority growth market for Levi Strauss & Co. As we look to scale up our investments in Asia, the opening of the Brigade Road store signifies our commitment towards offering quality and innovation in the latest fashion to consumers in both India and the wider Asia region.”

In September last year, Levi’s opened a shop-in-shop experience at the Hudson’s Bay store in downtown Vancouver, Canada.