Harrods in London becomes the venue for Manolo Blahnik’s inaugural men’s pop-up launch / Credit: KatMoy via Shutterstock

Renowned artisanal footwear brand Manolo Blahnik has announced the launch of its inaugural men’s pop-up store in partnership with Kurt Geiger at the prestigious Harrods department store.

The pop-up, showcasing Manolo Blahnik’s exceptional men’s footwear collection, will be open from today until July 31.

Highlighting craftsmanship and creativity

The dedicated space, located in Harrods’ men’s shoe department, aims to highlight the meticulous craftsmanship of Italian artisans who intricately handcraft each pair of shoes.

Embodying the core values of Manolo Blahnik, the installation will showcase the brand’s focus on colour, craftsmanship, creativity, and comfort.

Manolo Blahnik expressed his fondness for Harrods, calling it an iconic institution and one of London’s most recognisable landmarks.

With over 50 years of experience in designing men’s shoes, Blahnik expressed his excitement for the dedicated space, which will feature his latest men’s collection along with classic designs exclusively available at Harrods.

The vibrant space invites shoppers to immerse themselves in the world of Manolo Blahnik Men’s. Glass tables will display artisanal tools, genuine pattern pieces, and original sketches, providing a glimpse into the intricacy of Blahnik’s work. A prominent digital display screen will showcase a reel of factory footage, offering a detailed insight into the shoe-making process.

Exclusive offerings

A selection of “hero” products has been carefully chosen for display on elevated colour-pop shelving, perfectly complementing each style.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to preview the Autumn 2023 collection alongside more than 60 styles from the current men’s collection, including six exclusive designs available only at Harrods.

Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Harrods, an iconic British institution, for the Manolo Men’s installation.

With a strong focus on their men’s offering, Blahnik emphasised the brand’s passion for expanding this category and raising awareness of their expertly crafted and timeless collections.

Creating a unique space within Harrods has long been a dream for Manolo Blahnik. The brand aimed to utilise the dedicated area to showcase the craftsmanship behind their shoes, all meticulously handmade by skilled artisans in Italy.