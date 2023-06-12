Major League Soccer (MLS) released a statement: “Although work remains to finalise a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League.” Credit: cristiano barni via Shutterstock

Soccer fans worldwide are still reeling from the recent announcement of Lionel Messi’s move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami FC.

Since the news broke three days ago, ticket prices for Inter Miami matches have skyrocketed, reaching unprecedented levels.

Unprecedented surge in secondary ticket sales

Secondary ticket market StubHub has reported a staggering 28-fold increase in sales for Inter Miami’s matches starting in July following Messi’s announcement.

According to StubHub, ticket sales for matches from July 2023 onwards have already surpassed the total sales for the entire 2022 season compared to the same period last year.

Soaring ticket prices to see Messi

Fans hoping to witness the legendary Lionel Messi in action should be prepared to dig deep into their pockets. Average ticket prices on StubHub for Inter Miami matches, owned by David Beckham, have surged 4.5 times, jumping from $24.52 to $124.51 since the news of Messi’s move.

Inter Miami’s rapid rise in sales and limited supply

Inter Miami’s popularity has surged exponentially within a few days. On StubHub, the team has swiftly risen from being the seventh highest selling team for the 2023 season to now occupying the fourth spot.

However, the limited capacity of Inter Miami’s stadium, with only 18,000 seats compared to larger European stadiums, has created a significant supply and demand imbalance, contributing to the soaring prices.

The impact extends beyond Miami

The effects of Messi’s move extend beyond Miami’s borders. Competing teams are also experiencing a surge in ticket sales.

Prominent ticketing company StubHub has reported that Inter Miami’s upcoming match against LAFC at SoFi Stadium on 3 September has climbed from the 15th highest-selling event of the season to the second, poised to become the top event of the LAFC season.

Merchandise sales follow suit

In addition to ticket sales, Inter Miami’s merchandise is flying off the shelves. Since the announcement, the digital sports platform Fanatics has seen a substantial increase in Inter Miami gear sales.

More team merchandise has been sold in the last few days than in the previous two months combined. Inter Miami has quickly become one of the top five-selling teams across all sports in the Fanatics network.

Inter Miami’s future global appeal

Capitalising on the anticipation of a global audience, Inter Miami has filed a trademark application for the phrase “LIBERTAD PARA SOÑAR” (Freedom to Dream) on 5 June. The team aims to harness the immense potential of Messi’s star power and expand its brand recognition worldwide.

As Messi’s arrival nears, fans eagerly await his debut on the MLS stage, ready to witness history in the making.