Adidas has been the official partner of Major League Soccer since its inception. Credit: TY Lim via Shutterstock.

Major League Soccer (MLS), adidas and Marvel have joined forces in a collaboration that will see legendary Marvel Super Heroes featured on MLS merchandise.

The three organisations announced that the collaboration will include a three-part collection, launching today and continuing throughout the summer on MLSstore.com.

Unveiling the Marvel collection

The collection kicks off with an Avengers-inspired bespoke warm-up jacket, pants and an official match ball. These items will be used during the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

Celebrating soccer and heroes

This collaboration between MLS, adidas and Marvel aims to celebrate the incredible momentum of soccer in North America and provide new avenues for fans of both MLS and Marvel to engage with the sport and its beloved characters.

By combining unique product offerings with creative design elements, MLS and Marvel position themselves at the intersection of sports and fashion, tapping into the cultural moment surrounding heroes both on and off the field.

MLS senior vice-president of consumer products Rachel Hoagland, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating: “Major League Soccer and adidas’ Marvel collaboration captures the unique spirit, confident attitude and diverse environment that embodies the sport of soccer.

This special collection is the latest evolution of the League’s commitment to spotlighting the creativity in our sport and connecting soccer with progressive fashion offerings.”

New releases throughout the summer

The Super Hero-inspired apparel collection will continue to roll out throughout the summer. In June, Captain America-themed unisex warm-up tops will be released, followed by Avengers-inspired tops in August.

These releases are part of MLS and Continental Tire’s efforts to raise awareness and funds during Kick Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Availability and access

The Marvel-inspired collections will be available for purchase on MLSstore.com, select MLS retail locations and at League retail locations in the Washington DC metro area.

This collaboration aims to unlock a new era of sports fandom, uniting people from all backgrounds through the power of MLS and Marvel’s legendary Super Heroes. The collection represents MLS’s unique expression of the global game through the world of fashion.