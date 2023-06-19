Morrisons becomes the latest supermarket chain to announce price cuts in products. Credit: Rept0n1x/commons.wikipedia.org.

Uk supermarket Morrisons has reduced the prices of 47 products by an average of more than 25%, Reuters reported.

The price cut will be implemented on products such as beef mince, ham, tomatoes, spinach and wholemeal pittas.

The news agency reported that the announcement might be seen as a sign of inflation beginning to ease.

High food inflation continues to persist despite the commitment by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to halve inflation in 2023.

Sunak’s pledge has been undermined by continuous high food inflation, which was more than 19% in April and 17.2% in May, as per the industry data.

Last week, another UK supermarket chain, Asda, announced that it has locked the prices of more than 500 branded and own-branded products.

This announcement will be effective on products such as cereals, pasta and tea, salads, burgers and ice cream.

The price lock at Asda is effective in-store and online until the end of August.

Last week, Waitrose also announced price cuts on more than 200 everyday products, including British butter, tomato ketchup, Fairtrade golden caster sugar, as well as British cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

The move is part of the retailer’s £100m investment to lower customers’ bills.

At the time of announcing the price cut, Waitrose commercial director Charlotte Di Cello said: “We’re investing millions in lowering the prices of everyday food across our aisles so customers benefit every time they shop with us.

“We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.

“We’ll still react to any drops in food inflation and pass on savings to our customers as soon as the prices we pay begin to fall and we’ll continue to pay farmers a fair price for their products too.”

In March this year, Morrisons revealed plans to cut £700m ($866.16m) in costs over the next three years.