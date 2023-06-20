M&S extends its price lock on 150 products. Credit: Marks and Spencer Group.

UK-based multinational retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has dropped or locked the prices of more than 200 food products as part of its pledge to provide value to customers.

The retailer has cut the price of more than 70 family staples, including M&S Select Farms DNA traceable Beef Mince, Avocados, Greek-style yoghurt and Ciabatta rolls.

In addition, the retailer has extended its price lock on 150 products, including M&S Select Farms RSPCA Assured outdoor-bred British Pork Sausages, Super Sweet Corn on the Cob and others.

The price lock will be implemented from September to November.

Additionally, the retailer has dropped or locked the price on more than 50 Eat Well products.

M&S Food managing director Alex Freudmann said: “We know value is everything to our customers right now, and while they’re looking forward to a great summer, they’re also looking for certainty on spending. Our latest price investment across 200 products upholds our trusted value promise and delivers on that certainty.

“Trusted value means offering the best possible quality at the best possible price. I’m proud that we are the number one retailer for farm animal welfare, selling the biggest range of RSPCA Assured products, including our Scottish Smoked Salmon fillets and British Pork Sausages, alongside our DNA traceable Beef mince – able to be traced back to the individual farm and animal.

“We’re determined to keep up the pace for our customers. Our value perception is at its highest point in six years because we are relentlessly focused on price with no compromise to the magic of M&S Food – our market leading product quality, innovation and sourcing standards.”

The announcement comes soon after Morrisons reduced the prices of 47 products by an average of more than 25%.

Last week Asda also locked the prices of more than 500 branded and own-branded products. In the same week, Waitrose reduced the prices of more than 200 of its everyday products.