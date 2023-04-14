Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open five stores in California. Credit: Sarah Stierch/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

US-based luxury department store chain Nordstrom has revealed plans to open five Nordstrom Rack stores in California in the next two years.

The retailer will open four of the five stores in 2024 and one in the following year.

In the spring of 2024, Nordstrom will open a 25,000ft² store in Gilroy Crossing, a regional shopping centre managed by Raider Hill Advisors.

The retailer will also add another 31,000ft² Nordstrom Rack store at Pacific Coast Plaza shopping centre around the same time.

In addition, Nordstrom will open 36,000ft² in Bridgepointe Shopping Centre, a regional shopping centre in the fall of 2024.

Another store is planned to open in the Ridge Elk Grove shopping centre next year, which was announced earlier this week.

In 2025, the department store chain also plans to open a 25,000ft² Nordstrom Rack store in The Davis Collection shopping centre.

Nordstrom Rack Stores senior vice-president Carl Jenkins said: “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo communities, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering.

“In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in California can take full advantage of these convenient new locations to pick-up online orders and make returns.”

The new stores will take Nordstrom Rack’s store count in the US state to 68.

The retailer also operates 23 Nordstrom stores, five Nordstrom Locals and one asos | Nordstrom in the state.

Nordstrom Rack, the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, offers up to 70% discount on apparel, accessories, beauty, home and shoes.