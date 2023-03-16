Sales at US grocery and beverage stores increased by 0.5% in February. Credit: Peter Bond / Unsplash.

Retail sales in the US decreased by 0.4% last month from January, according to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The data show that sales in the country rose by 5.4% year-over-year (YoY) in the month.

Retail sales, excluding sales at automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, increased 0.5% from January and were up by 6.5% unadjusted YoY.

The figures, based on data from the US Census Bureau, showed sales for general merchandise stores grew by 0.5% seasonally adjusted from January and 10.7% unadjusted YoY.

Online and other non-store sales rose by 1.6% seasonally adjusted from January and were up by 8.5% unadjusted from the prior year.

The data also revealed that sales for grocery and beverage stores rose by 0.5% seasonally adjusted from previous month and 5.5% unadjusted YoY.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessory stores and sporting goods stores were down by 0.8% and 0.5% seasonally adjusted from January, respectively.

In addition, sales at health and personal care stores were up 0.9% seasonally adjusted from January.

NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said: “February’s retail sales growth is not surprising given the strong growth we saw last month, continuing to reflect consumers’ ability and willingness to spend thoughtfully on household priorities.

“While recent volatility in banking and financial markets is adding to economic uncertainty, the underlying fundamentals in the consumer economy remain on solid footing as jobs and wages are growing and inflation is trending down.

“Retailers continue to find innovative ways to meet consumers with the right products, offer the best prices to help families stretch their dollars, and deliver great experiences.”

Last month, the NRF released data showing that US retail sales increased by 3% from December to January.

Sales in the country rose by 6.4% YoY in the month and were up by 5% unadjusted on a three-month moving average.