In 2022, American pet owners spent about $136.8bn on their furry friends, a 13.2% increase from the previous year / Image: Petco store in Ann Arbor, Michigan / Credit: Susan Montgomery via Shutterstock.

Petco announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg for an exciting pet-care campaign. The collaboration introduces “Petco Picks by Snoop,” a collection of toys, treats and grooming supplies.

The campaign includes social content featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Snoop Dogg with pets, along with his thoughts on being a devoted dog owner, as stated in a press release by Petco. Snoop Dogg expressed, “My pets gotta look good, feel good, smell good.”

Snoop Dogg channels his inner Doberman in campaign’s first ad

The campaign’s initial advertisement showcases Snoop Dogg portraying a human version of a Doberman Pinscher, paying homage to his 1993 hit “Who Am I? (What’s My Name)?” from his debut album “Doggystyle.”

This creative representation adds a unique touch to the partnership, highlighting Snoop Dogg’s connection to the world of music and his love for his pets.

Pet owners continue to spend as Petco aims to offer value

According to a survey by the American Pet Products Association, American pet owners spent approximately $136.8bn on their furry friends in 2022, a 13.2% increase from the previous year.

Petco acknowledges the desire of pet parents to find value and attractive deals for high-quality products. In a news release, Petco chief marketing officer Katie Nauman stated: “We recognise that pet parents want to get the most for their dollars and are seeking compelling deals for high-quality products wherever they can.”

Despite financial constraints, Americans continue to allocate funds for their pets’ well-being. Petco CEO Ron Coughlin emphasised this trend last year. The US Department of Labour reported a 10.6% year-over-year increase in pet service costs, including veterinary care, in May. Additionally, pet food costs rose by 13.8% during the same period.

Offering consumers cost savings and additional perks

In terms of stock performance, Petco’s shares have declined by approximately 9% year to date. This lags behind its competitor Chewy, whose shares have increased by about 6% so far this year.

To enhance its competitiveness in the pet-care market, Petco relaunched its Vital Care membership programme in March 2022. The programme aims to provide consumers with savings and additional benefits, aligning with Petco’s commitment to cater to the needs of pet owners while offering valuable services and products.

By partnering with Snoop Dogg, Petco aims to bring a fresh and engaging perspective to pet care, appealing to a wider audience of pet parents who value quality, affordability and the unique bond between pets and their owners.