Colleagues and customers celebrate the opening of Sainsbury’s store in Henfield. Credit: J Sainsbury.

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has expanded its footprint by opening an upgraded store in Henfield, West Sussex.

The new 5,554ft² store, part of the retailer’s Neighbourhood Hub stores, houses specifically curated product ranges.

It also offers a new Click & Collect service through which customers can order and collect groceries from Argos, Habitat and Tu Clothing brands for collection.

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said: “We’re excited to have launched our tenth Neighbourhood Hub store this morning following a major investment, giving the local community in Henfield the chance to experience Sainsbury’s fantastic product offer from one of our latest format stores.

“Like the rest of our estate, Sainsbury’s Henfield Local will operate using 100% renewable electricity and 100% LED lighting as part of our ambition to become net zero in our own operations by 2035.”

Sainsbury’s purchased the Henfield building from Knight’s Budgens in 2022 and upgraded it for three months.

The supermarket chain also retained all 34 colleagues from the original store.

Sainsbury’s Henfield Local will join the retailer’s Food Donation Programme, through which stores and local organisations partner to redistribute surplus food.

Sainsbury’s Henfield local store manager Liam Parris said: “I’m delighted that the entire team has decided to become part of the Sainsbury’s family and I’m really proud of my colleagues for the way they have pulled together to help get everything ready. I hope the local community enjoys their new store and I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us along the way.”

Sainsbury’s recently opened a new energy-efficient flagship supermarket in Hook, Hampshire, UK.