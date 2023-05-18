Sainsbury’s Hook builds on an array of energy-saving features. Credit: Sainsbury’s.

UK-based supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has opened a new energy-efficient flagship supermarket in Hook, Hampshire, England.

The 25,000ft² store offers an extensive range of food and a selection of Sainsbury’s Habitat range, selling modern classics and Tu clothing via Click & Collect.

Sainsbury’s Hook also features a dedicated Argos store.

Built with several energy-saving features, the store operates with 100% renewable electricity and will not use fossil fuels.

According to the retailer, the store will consume half the energy of a similar-sized Sainsbury’s store and 25% less electricity than other energy-efficient supermarkets.

The store is also trialling doors on chilled cabinets, which retain cold air and reduce energy demands by up to 60%.

Sainsbury’s Hook also features ambient air door curtains that reduce the store’s heating requirements and enhances the customers’ experience.

Roof of the store features more than 700 solar panels, which are anticipated to generate up to 300MWh of energy annually. There are 100% LED lighting throughout the store.

The store will contribute to Sainsbury’s goal of becoming water-neutral by 2040.

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said: “I’m immensely proud of everyone at Sainsbury’s who has helped to deliver what is a ground-breaking new store for us, the learnings from which will be used in future store investments. Sainsbury’s Hook is the culmination of many years of innovation, hard work and progress towards a more sustainable future for our business.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for your support and patience whilst we constructed this store – I hope everyone will agree it was worth the wait, not only for the new offer customers can now enjoy but for the progress in store sustainability it represents.”

Sainsbury’s recently announced that its Nine Elms London superstore has adopted a fully electric fleet for customer deliveries.