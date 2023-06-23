SHEIN continues the global roll out of its integrated marketplace. Credit: Dick Thomas Johnson/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Chinese integrated fashion and lifestyle e-retailer SHEIN is continuing the global rollout of its integrated marketplace offering.

The company has announced that the launch in Mexico will follow rollouts in Brazil and the US.

It also revealed plans to roll out the marketplace to other European countries, including Germany, Spain, France and Italy.

The integrated marketplace will offer SHEIN’s own products, as well as products from third-party sellers.

SHEIN Marketplace also offers merchandise from footwear company Skechers and maternal care products company Lansinoh.

Furthermore, SHEIN launched AcceleraSHEIN, a new global seller empowerment programme to support marketplace sellers when they join SHEIN Marketplace.

The programme provides training, upskilling, seller benefits and incentives.

As part of this programme, the company will offer incentives and mentorship to 100,000 high-potential marketplace sellers that will help them generate $100,000 in sales in three years.

It will also select 10,000 sellers for a fast-track programme to achieve $1m in annual sales within three years.

Marketplace sellers will also have access to SHEIN’s customised incentive programmes to expedite growth and reduce business costs.

SHEIN chief operating officer Molly Miao said: “At SHEIN, we believe that the integration of our marketplace has enabled us to meet the ever-evolving demands of our global customers while providing tangible benefits to our valued partners and seller communities.

“Our commitment to supporting small businesses worldwide through our platform is a cornerstone of our mission to empower entrepreneurs and drive innovation across the entire industry.”

Last month, SHEIN signed a licencing agreement with Reliance Retail to re-enter the Indian market.