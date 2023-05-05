The partnership will provide real time visibility, cost efficiency, and the capacity to offer multiple flexible delivery options to retailers using Uber Direct. Credit: Robbin lee at Shutterstock

Bringg and Uber Direct are expanding their partnership to provide a connected ecosystem for retailers using Uber Direct, Uber’s on-demand white label delivery service in the United Kingdom.

The partners said the partnership aims to enhance the customer experience and enable local retailers to launch fast and convenient delivery options for their customers.

Bringg is a Delivery Management Platform (DMP) provider and the expansion of this partnership follows Bringg’s previous success in partnering with Uber in the US, Canada, ANZ, France, Brazil, Mexico and Costa Rica.

The partnership flexible delivery options for local retailers using Uber Direct

The partnership will provide real time visibility, cost efficiency, and the capacity to offer multiple flexible delivery options to retailers using Uber Direct in the UK.

This will help support current and future retailers as they scale deliveries to meet the increasing demand for online delivery services.

UK Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price emphasised that customer experience has always been a top priority for Uber and partnering with Bringg will enable them to provide retailers with the highest level of delivery options for their clients.

He added that working with Bringg has been an “absolute pleasure,” as they proved to be a one-stop-shop that addresses all of their delivery needs.

Uber UK aims to offer more delivery options through the partnership

Bringg CEO Guy Bloch noted that the expansion of their partnership with Uber into the UK is a testament to the success and effectiveness of their work across the globe.

He also emphasised that effective strategies need to be implemented to reduce delivery costs and increase order visibility to improve the customer journey, particularly in the current economic situation.

By partnering with Bringg, Uber UK will be able to continue its customer-centric legacy by connecting to a wider range of external delivery providers and offering more delivery options to its customers.