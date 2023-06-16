Walmart’s McCordsville fulfilment centre. Credit: Walmart Inc.

Multi-national retail corporation Walmart has unveiled a new high-tech fulfilment facility in Indianapolis.

Located at 5259 W 500 N in McCordsville, the 2.2mf² facility is Walmart’s largest fulfilment centre to date.

The new facility will expand access to the retailer’s next or two-day shipping.

The McCordsville fulfilment centre is the second of four next-generation facilities that integrates human resources, technology and machine learning for faster shipping and delivery.

The high-tech facility will generate jobs for more than 1,000 Walmart associates. Hiring continues for various positions, including tech-focused jobs.

Walmart US fulfilment network operation senior vice-president Karisa Sprague said: “The McCordsville grand opening marks a major milestone in our supply chain modernisation journey.

“With more customers shopping online, we’re leveraging state-of-the-art technology to increase speed of delivery all while creating tech empowered career opportunities for our associates.”

The new facility and existing Walmart fulfilment network will enable the retailer to serve 95% of the US population.

Walmart employs more than 43,000 associates in Indiana.

Indiana economic development corporation chief strategy officer Ann Lathrop said: “Indiana is proud to welcome this next-generation Walmart fulfilment centre, which represents a significant investment in our industry and our people.

“Walmart has long been a good corporate partner in Indiana and we’re excited to see their commitment grow in Hancock County.”

Last month, Walmart unveiled its first Market Fulfilment Centre (MFC) in Arkansas, US.