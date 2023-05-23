The new MFC will create new opportunities for associates. Credit: Walmart/Business Wire.

Multinational retail corporation Walmart has unveiled its first Market Fulfilment Centre (MFC) in Arkansas, US.

The new MFC is the first high-tech facility in the state and is built in the company’s Store 100 at 406 S Walton Blvd in Bentonville.

Powered by the proprietary storage and retrieval system Alphabot, the MFC will scale up order processing capacity at the store and increase fulfilment with lower substitutions.

In addition, the facility will optimise the in-store shopping experience as more associates will be available to assist customers.

Walmart innovation and automation senior vice-president Prathibha Rajashekar said: “We’re innovating toward an even better shopping experience every day and on every platform.

“To help our customers and associates live better, we’re using technology to help them save time. That leads to improved experiences for everyone, no matter how they shop – and moves our entire business forward in the process.”

The opening of in-store MFC is in line with Walmart’s strategy to expand the use of its stores as fulfilment centres for improved shopping experiences.

The company said that customers and associates will be able to benefit from the MFC almost instantly.

Store 100 store manager Ryan Simpson said: “This new order fulfilment system is truly game changing. Not only does it enhance the customer experience through quicker, more accurate online order fulfilment, it also provides us the runway to continue growing our business now and in the future.”

The MFC in Bentonville, Arkansas, is Walmart’s second in the country after a proof of concept was opened at Store #2142 in Salem, New Hampshire.

The retailer plans to expand MFCs in select stores in the coming years.

Last month, Walmart announced that it would be closing four of its ‘underperforming’ stores in Chicago, US, later this week.