Walmart retail store pet centre aisle area, Peabody Massachusetts USA / Credit: QualityHD via Shutterstock

Retail giant Walmart has announced its entry into the growing pet telehealth market through a partnership with veterinary telehealth provider Pawp.

The collaboration will provide Walmart+ subscribers with a one-year membership to Pawp’s services, granting them unlimited access to veterinary telehealth consultations via video or text.

The official announcement is expected to be made on Tuesday.

The move comes as consumers increasingly seek convenient options for remote veterinarian visits, although some veterinarians express concerns about potential risks for pets.

Limited-time offer for Walmart+ subscribers

Starting from the announcement date until November 19, Walmart+ subscribers will have the opportunity to opt in for the pet telehealth membership offer.

While the terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Pawp’s annual membership typically begins at $99.

Walmart’s expansion into Pet telehealth

Walmart aims to enhance customer loyalty, attract higher-income shoppers, and better compete with Amazon by adding value to its subscription service, Walmart+.

Priced at $98 per year or $12.95 per month, Walmart+ offers members unlimited free deliveries and various benefits such as free access to Paramount+ and discounts at gas stations. By incorporating Pawp into its subscription, Walmart aims to stay competitive with Amazon Prime.

Growing pet market and shifting pet ownership trends

The U.S. pet market, valued at $123.6 billion, is experiencing significant growth as more households invest in the health and well-being of their pets.

Bloomberg Intelligence predicts that the market will reach $200 billion by the end of the decade, with pet health care being a key driving factor. Pets are increasingly viewed as part of the family, leading pet owners to spend more on their pets’ healthcare and well-being.

Walmart’s partnership with Pawp allows the retail giant to tap into the expanding pet market and offer a comprehensive range of pet products and services.

As Amazon expands its investments in human health, Walmart has been actively growing its pet business, establishing itself as a major player in pet food, prescriptions, insurance, and other pet-related goods.

Partnership aims to challenge Amazon in pet product sales

By partnering with Pawp, Walmart aims to compete with Amazon and bolster sales of its pet products.

The collaboration also solves a customer acquisition challenge for Pawp, granting the telehealth provider access to millions of potential customers through Walmart’s extensive subscriber base.

As the pet market continues to grow, Walmart’s venture into pet telehealth demonstrates its commitment to expanding its presence in the industry and providing pet owners with convenient and comprehensive services for their furry family members.