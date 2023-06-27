WHSmith says its partnership with the Retail Trust has helped to step up the support the retailer offers employees / Credit: AVM Images via Shutterstock

In a new initiative to prioritise the health and happiness of its workforce, WHSmith has joined forces with The Retail Trust.

This partnership aims to provide comprehensive support for the company’s more than 12,000 employees and their families.

By teaming up with The Retail Trust, WHSmith aims to offer a range of services, including a wellbeing helpline, counselling and mental health support, financial aid, discounts and rewards.

WHSmith chief people officer Helen Webb emphasised the company’s commitment to creating a positive work environment. Webb stated, “We’re working hard to make sure that WHSmith is a business where our colleagues feel happy, healthy, safe and supported.”

Webb acknowledged that while WHSmith already has commendable wellbeing initiatives in place, such as mental health first aiders and line manager training, the partnership with The Retail Trust will enable them to further enhance individual support.

Extensive range of services

The collaboration between WHSmith and The Retail Trust will offer employees and their families access to a diverse range of services. This includes a dedicated wellbeing helpline where employees can seek professional advice and support regarding their physical and mental wellbeing.

Counselling and mental health support will be provided to address specific concerns and challenges. Employees can benefit from financial aid, ensuring they receive the assistance they may require during difficult times.

WHSmith’s commitment to employee happiness

Webb emphasised the significance of the partnership, recognising the positive impact it can have on employees and their families.

Webb stated: “The breadth of services and the great resources that they provide can make a meaningful difference to our colleagues and their families.”

The collaboration with The Retail Trust represents WHSmith’s dedication to further prioritising its workforce’s happiness and wellbeing.

A promising future

WHSmith has already witnessed employees taking advantage of the support and resources provided through the partnership. The company is eager to continue working closely with The Retail Trust to ensure a continued focus on employee support and make WHSmith an even better place to work.

By partnering with The Retail Trust, WHSmith aims to foster a work environment where employees feel valued, supported and content while promoting the wellbeing and happiness of WHSmith’s employees and their families.