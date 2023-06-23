Wilko has extended its contract and commitment to home delivery with fulfilment provider, GXO to June 2026 / Credit: Richard Oldroyd via Shutterstock.

Wilko has announced the extension of its contract with fulfilment provider GXO Direct until June 2026.

This decision is part of Wilko’s ongoing efforts to transform its omnichannel services and provide customers with even more convenient shopping options.

With more than 400 stores across the UK, Wilko aims to ensure seamless integration between its physical and online channels.

Enhancing click and collect service

In February 2023, Wilko introduced its Click and Collect service, which has quickly gained popularity, accounting for 42% of all online orders. This service acts as a signpost for customers to conveniently collect their purchases from the nearest store.

Recent improvements to the collection process have significantly reduced waiting times, allowing items to be ready for pick-up within just two hours.

Digital improvements and strategic partnerships

Wilko has actively invested in digital improvements and strategic partnerships to enhance customer convenience and flexibility.

One such initiative involved integrating Clearpay into its online checkout, providing customers with more payment options. These efforts have shown promising results, with digital sales increasing by an average of 50% year-on-year over the past eight weeks.

Extended contract with GXO Direct

Wilko digital & marketing director Ben Exall expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration between Wilko and GXO Direct, stating: “The GXO Direct work has been key to the acceleration of Wilko’s omnichannel transformation and that’s why we’re delighted to extend our contract with the business until 2026.”

He emphasised that while Wilko’s physical stores remain essential to their business, extending the contract allows the retailer to offer a wider range of great-value products across multiple channels.

This move aligns with Wilko’s strategy to optimise fulfilment experiences, improve the ease of finding and researching products, streamline the checkout and payment processes and enhance aftercare initiatives.

Future focus on customer experience

Wilko’s contract extension with GXO Direct is accompanied by a series of recent announcements aimed at improving the overall customer experience, both online and in-store.

The retailer remains committed to its turnaround strategy, which prioritises investments in customer-centric digital and in-store enhancements.

With the extension of its partnership with GXO Direct, Wilko is poised to continue providing its customers with seamless and convenient home delivery services, ensuring a positive shopping experience for all.